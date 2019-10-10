|
|
Joan Marie Sharkey, 83, of Independence, MO passed suddenly Tuesday, October 8, 2019 while enjoying camping with friends at Watkins Mill State Park.
A visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E.39th St., Independence, MO 64055.Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, at the chapel. Burial to follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Joan was born on January 10, 1936 to Ralph and Rubye Stacker in Beach, North Dakota. The younger of two children, her family moved to Dunn Center where she started attending the RLDS church and developed strong church roots and the foundation for her devout religious beliefs. In 1942, family moved to Halliday, ND and resided in Halliday, N.D. for many where Joan graduated from high school in 1954. She then went to Graceland College, Lamoni, Iowa and graduated with a two year degree in elementary education. Joan and a long-time friend, both majoring in elementary education went to Froid, MT for the next two years to teach. After two years of teaching in Froid, Joan decided to go back to college and get her Bachelor's degree. She decided to change her curriculum and majored in Physical Education. Joan had always loved sports and believed this would be a perfect fit for her. Joan started attending college at Central Missouri State College, later becoming a university. She graduated here with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education.
In 1959, Joan met the love of her life, Harold. They dated and became engaged on Christmas Eve in 1959 at her parents' home in Independence, MO. Joan and Harold married June 4, 1960. Joan had her first child Scott Edward in 1962, Karmen Marie in 1965, and finally in 1966 Kimberly Joan making the family complete.
Joan's teaching career spanned for over thirty-five years later retiring from the Independence School District. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was always there for her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
She will be missed dearly by all of those who were blessed enough to have a chance to know her. Joan is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Rubye Stacker, and her son Scott Edward Sharkey.
Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Harold, and her daughters, Karmen, Kimberly, four grandchildren Sydney, Harrison, Brandon, Grant Sharkey, nieces, and her brother Donald Stacker.
Online condolences and memories maybe left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 10, 2019