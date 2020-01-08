|
JoAnn Kinnaman, 73, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel; 1600 Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the chapel. A committal service will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Memories of Jo Ann and words of comfort may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020