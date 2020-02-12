The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E.39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E.39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
John A. Terryberry


1935 - 2020
John A. Terryberry Obituary
John A. Terryberry, age 85, of Independence, MO, passed away on February 3, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.

John was born in Independence, MO on January 18, 1935. He graduated from William Chrisman in the class of 1952. He retired from the Defense Mapping Agency in 1989 and was a longtime attendant of Fairmount Christian Church. He was an avid reader, a talented pianist and artist, loved animals and the great outdoors and enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially to the mountains.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert T. Terryberry and Emma (Veenstra) Terryberry and his brother, David W. Terryberry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Princess C. (Moore) Terryberry and two daughters, Sandra L. Brisbin and husband Robert and Sheryl L. Searle and husband Michael; three grandsons, Nicholas Brisbin, Jonathan Searle, Jason Searle; sister-in-law, Mary M. (Strickland) Terryberry and two nieces, Belinda K. Ashlock and husband David and their son Josiah Ashlock and Karen Sue Edwards and husband, Robert.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, from 9-10 a.m., with memorial service to follow at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E.39th St. in Independence. Contributions may be made in his honor to Samaritan's Purse.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020
