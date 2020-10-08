1/
John Arthur Hedges
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Arthur Hedges of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully at St. Lukes Hospice House on Monday October 6, 2020. He was 88 years old.

John was born to Charles "Oscar" Hedges and Effie (Yost) Hedges on April 2, 1932 in Stockton, Missouri. He loved traveling, cruise ships, and meeting with his friends at Hardee's.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred (Karrick) Hedges; brother Charles Hedges Jr. (MIA during WWII) and his parents.

He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Johnson and husband Edward of Houston, TX; Janice Shores of Minot, ND and Cathy Leach of Moore, OK; brother John "Alan" Hedges and wife Sandi of Liberty, MO; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

John's graveside service will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, 18301 E Salisbury Rd, Independence, MO 64056.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved