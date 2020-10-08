John Arthur Hedges of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully at St. Lukes Hospice House on Monday October 6, 2020. He was 88 years old.
John was born to Charles "Oscar" Hedges and Effie (Yost) Hedges on April 2, 1932 in Stockton, Missouri. He loved traveling, cruise ships, and meeting with his friends at Hardee's.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred (Karrick) Hedges; brother Charles Hedges Jr. (MIA during WWII) and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Johnson and husband Edward of Houston, TX; Janice Shores of Minot, ND and Cathy Leach of Moore, OK; brother John "Alan" Hedges and wife Sandi of Liberty, MO; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
John's graveside service will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, 18301 E Salisbury Rd, Independence, MO 64056.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
