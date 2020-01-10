|
John Benjamin Curty, 83, of Independence, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the North Care Hospice in North Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born November 29, 1936 in Etterville, Missouri the son of the late John E. and Hazel Dean (Kallenbach) Curty. On April 7, 1956 in Jefferson City, Missouri he was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann (Holdt) Curty who preceded him in death on August 9, 2019.
Survivors include, Daughters, Judith Ann Case (Richard) of Kearney, MO; Hazel Janette Curty of Independence, MO; Two Step-Grandchildren & Five Step-Great-Grandchildren.
John was a member of the First Christian Church of Independence, MO and formerly attended Northland Mission Church of Christ of Kansas City, MO. John was employed as a banker until his retirement and then began a career in real estate.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with the Funeral Service beginning at 1 p.m. with Reverend Kenneth D. Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Garden Cemetery. Visitation at 6 p.m. and Service at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church 125 Pleasant, Independence, MO Tuesday January 14, 2020 with Reverend Colby Smith and Martha Schmidt officiating.
Memorials in his name are suggested to the First Christian Church of Independence, MO or the First Baptist Church of Eldon, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 10, 2020