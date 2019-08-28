|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Charles Meyer, Jr on August 25, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Son of John Charles Meyer Sr. and Dorothy Meyer (O'Brien) of St. Louis, Missouri; Sibling of Margaret (Peggy) Berczynski (predeceased).
John was the proudest family man and will be forever missed by his best friend Sue Ann Meyer (Dodson) and wife of 51 years of Blue Springs, MO. His two sons John (Veronica) of Blue Springs, MO and Joshua (Danalie) of North Bay Ontario, Canada and the pride of his life his grandchildren Sierra, Izabel, Rosalina, Dayne and Drayden.
John has touched so many lives through Blue Springs Little League Baseball, Fike American Legion, Higginsville High School, and Lathrop High School baseball. He was not only a coach, but a father figure, confidant and best friend to not only the players but also his fellow coaches. John was a proud Patriot, US Navy Vietnam Veteran who went on to give 30 years to the IRS as an appeals officer.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the chapel.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Blue Springs Little League Baseball or .
Memories of John and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
"It's not rocket science!" "It is what it is"
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019