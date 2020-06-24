Or Copy this URL to Share

John Vinyard, 75, of Independence, MO passed away June 19, 2020.A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Buckner Hill Cemetery.Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

