John E. Young, 71, of Gladstone, MO, passed away July 28, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, MO.



Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., all at St. John LaLande Parish, 805 NW R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015. Due to Jackson County COVID regulations masks are to be worn at all times in the church.



Arrangements are entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs.



Memories of John and words of comfort for his family may be shared at

