John Edward McKenzie, 86 of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, (816) 252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019
