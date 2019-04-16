Home

John Edward McKenzie

John Edward McKenzie Obituary
John Edward McKenzie, 86 of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, (816) 252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019
