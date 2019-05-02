|
John Eldon Monty, 75 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his residence.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Mass to be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, at the St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a rosary at 10:30 until service time at the church.
