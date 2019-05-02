Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd.
Independence, MO
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd.
Independence, MO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd.
Independence, MO
View Map
John Eldon Monty

John Eldon Monty Obituary

John Eldon Monty, 75 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his residence.

Cremation is planned with a Memorial Mass to be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, at the St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a rosary at 10:30 until service time at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816- 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2019
