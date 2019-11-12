|
|
John F. Gallagher, 96, of Lee's Summit, passed away peacefully on Nov 7, 2019 at Jefferson Health Care.
There will be a celebration of life Friday, November 15 at 10am, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 350 MO-150, Lee's Summit, MO 64082.
Please, no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, Autism Society Heartland, 12600 Quivira Rd #270a, Overland Park, KS 66213, or a .
John was born in Rochester, New York on October 26, 1923. After serving in the US Army/Air Corp for several years, he worked as a policeman, meat cutter, and security guard, but was most dedicated to doing God's work as a minister, chaplain, hospice counselor, and consummate volunteer. He lived his life in service to others, touched many lives over the years and was the best example of how to love unconditionally every day of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Gallagher, and Ruth, his first wife of 52 yrs.
He is survived by wife Earline, daughter Martha Nelson (Gary), granddaughter Dawn Hoyer, grandson Matthew Carlton, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, 2 special step granddaughters, Taylor and Sierra Simmons, and step grandson Evan Damario.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019