John Francis McQuillan


1939 - 2019
John Francis McQuillan Obituary
John Francis McQuillan, 79, Independence, MO passed away July 8, 2019.

No services are planned at this time.

John was born October 3, 1939 in Linn, KS and graduated from Glennon High School. He came to Independence in 1950. He retired from Yellow Freight after fifteen years and was a member of Teamsters Local #41 for thirty-five years. He was a Catholic.

John is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years Pat McQuillan, of the home; sons John McQuillan and wife Janice; Joe McQuillan and wife Nancy, all of Independence, MO; Danny McQuillan, Springfield, MO; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019
