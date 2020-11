Or Copy this URL to Share



John G. "Jerry" Britt, of Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was 81.



A visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m., all at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Independence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store