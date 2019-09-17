|
John Joseph Boyd, 82 of Blue Springs, MO passed away September 12, 2019 after a short illness.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on September 17, 2019 at Speaks Funeral Home in Independence, MO. Burial and graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on September 18, 2019 at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, MO.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Cancer Center at https://giftfunds.stjude.org/jjboyd or by mail at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (include ID #6070919).
John was born September 3, 1937, in Marshall, MO to John and Pearl (Judd) Boyd. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and served as an electrician third-class on the USS Roanoke CL-145 for 3 years, making three tours of the Western Pacific. On June 24th, 1967, he married Phyllis Jacqueline Nave, of Independence, MO. They had three children, John J. Boyd II, James Boyd, and Shawna (Boyd) Ferguson.
He was a long-standing member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 124, retiring from electrical work in 2000. He enjoyed traveling and after retirement took road trips to destinations around the US. John was an avid lifelong hunter and fisherman, and often spent time at his campsite near Warsaw, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Katherine (Boyd) Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis (Nave) Boyd of Blue Springs, MO; son John Boyd II and grandchildren Bobby and Lucas, son James Boyd and wife Patricia Boyd; daughter Shawna (Boyd) Ferguson and husband Justin Ferguson and grandchildren Ian and Leah; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
