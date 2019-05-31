|
|
John Kearney, 74, formerly of Independence, died May 19, 2019 in Dallas, TX.
John graduated St. Mary's High in 1962 and Rockhurst College in 1971. He was employed by Armco Steel, NBI, and Buckley and Associates.
He was preceded in death by parents Harold and Theresa, and wife Patti.
He is survived by sisters Betty(Larry)Morrissey, Donna Pittman, Virginia (Dennis)Parker, Rita O'Donnell, Barbara Kearney; brothers Charles (Shirley), Bob (Peggy), Brian (Peggy), Greg (Georgia), Richard, and Mark (Kerry) as well as children Lou Kearney, Erin (Kent) Bettley, and Shane Kearney; grandchildren Brooks and Brecklyn Bettley; sister-in-law Mary Helen Connelly.
A service was held in Dallas May 24.
Published in The Examiner on May 31, 2019