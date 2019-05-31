Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Kearney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kearney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Kearney Obituary

John Kearney, 74, formerly of Independence, died May 19, 2019 in Dallas, TX.

John graduated St. Mary's High in 1962 and Rockhurst College in 1971. He was employed by Armco Steel, NBI, and Buckley and Associates.

He was preceded in death by parents Harold and Theresa, and wife Patti.

He is survived by sisters Betty(Larry)Morrissey, Donna Pittman, Virginia (Dennis)Parker, Rita O'Donnell, Barbara Kearney; brothers Charles (Shirley), Bob (Peggy), Brian (Peggy), Greg (Georgia), Richard, and Mark (Kerry) as well as children Lou Kearney, Erin (Kent) Bettley, and Shane Kearney; grandchildren Brooks and Brecklyn Bettley; sister-in-law Mary Helen Connelly.

A service was held in Dallas May 24.
Published in The Examiner on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.