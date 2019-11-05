Home

John L. Hutchens Jr.

John L. Hutchens Jr, 72, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at CenterPoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 2-3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Association.

Memories of John and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 5, 2019
