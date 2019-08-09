|
John Lewis Baldwin Senior, 84, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on August 5, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family.
John was born to Wanda Ruth and Lewis D. (Tommy) Baldwin on June 28, 1935. He was raised and attended school in Collins, Missouri. John married his childhood sweetheart Pauline Seifert on March 1, 1956. They moved to Blue Springs, Missouri in 1960 where they raised four children and a granddaughter together.
John retired form Honeywell as a Millwright, Union member and was also a Masonic Mason. John's family paid tribute to him as a loving husband, dad, grandpa and attentive great grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tommy and Wanda Ruth Baldwin.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pauline Baldwin; their four children, David, Theresa, Lisa, John Jr. and wife Cindy; grandchildren Stacey & husband Corey, Kennyn, Taylor, Thomas, Natasha, Justin, John III and Ed; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Shelby, Sheldon, Deckland, Ellie and Noah.
Services will be Saturday, August 10 at 2 p.m. at the Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home in Osceola, MO. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be in the Robinson Cemetery, Weaubleau, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the , 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 204, Overland Park, Kansas 66202 or Kidney.org.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 9, 2019