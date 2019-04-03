|
|
John M. Wilson passed away after a long illness on Monday, April 1, 2019 at CenterPoint Medical Center in Independence.
John extended his life by his strength and stubbornness, which all who knew him were not surprised by. He was born on May 18, 1949 to Oliver Wayne Wilson and Helen M. Wilson (nee Maggart). He married the love of his life, Debra June Rodman on August 29, 1969. He served his country proudly as a member of the National Guard. John's passions in life were his family, friends, and golf. If the weather was clear, and sometimes even if it was not, John could be found ruining a good walk through the wilderness with a club and a ball. The amount of people that counted John as a true and good friend is a testament to the man that he was, and the characteristics he personified. John was good at sniffing out insincerity and was adept at letting people know that in different ways. April fool's Day was as appropriate as any day for John to pass, as we can all hear his laugh in our head if he knew that was going to be the day.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Dawn, and sister, Joyce.
Left behind to remember and emulate him are his wife, Debra of Independence; brother: Rick and wife Peggy of Independence; sister: Betsy and husband Rick of Yorkville, IL; and his beloved Pug, Maggie. He also has numerous nieces and nephews and too many good friends and neighbors to count.
John was a good and decent man that spent every day trying to make the people around him a little happier. This was not something that he actively did for recognition, but he truly believed if you could do something small to make someone else's day a little brighter or easier, then just do that small thing. If everyone did the small things, then the world would be a better place for all of us.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Celebration of Life service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial at New Salem Cemetery. Fr. Timothy Leete of St. Marks Catholic Church to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of John to The Research Foundation, for the Sarah Wilson Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund, 2316 E. Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132, 816-276-4218, www.theresearchfoundationkc.org.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019