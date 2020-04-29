|
John R. Galvin Jr., 80, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 20, 1939 in Kansas City, MO to John Sr. and Esther (Wagoner) Galvin. John served his country proudly in the United States Army, serving numerous duty stations among them in Germany, until he was honorably discharged in September 1967. He married the love of his life Doris Reddell on December 22, 1961 in Kansas City, MO. John worked as a custodian at the Freshman Center in Blue Springs. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris Galvin of Blue Springs, MO; children, Johnny Galvin of Blue Springs, MO, Tina Herrington (Jerry) of Kingsville, MO, Tony Galvin of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Josh (Dani), Natasha (Cory), Dylan, Noah; great-grandchildren, Erin, Aidan, Ryan, Ian, Ana; siblings, Joyce Cox (Ronnie) of Grandview, MO, Janice Thomas (Bill) of Pleasant Hill, MO, Jim Galvin of Sugar Creek, MO; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. John is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Esther Galvin; sisters, Juanita Santamaria, Joann Woodruff.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main Street, Blue Springs, MO. Social distancing and Covid-19 restriction are requested.
The funeral home is currently only allowing 10 people in the building at a time. A private burial will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020