John R. Thornton Jr., 51, passed away suddenly October 26, 2020.A come and go gathering will be from 12-2 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Minor Park Shelter House, Kansas City, MO.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements: Meyers Funeral Chapel 816-229-3276