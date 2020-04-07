|
|
John Rease Smith, 89, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A family graveside service will be at 2:30, Wednesday, April 8th at Valley Memorial Gardens, Grain Valley, MO. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
John was born December 16, 1930 in Marshall, Missouri, son of William and Lela (Thomas) Smith. John loved music and enjoyed most kinds, especially gospel. He enjoyed fishing and going to the coffee shop in the morning. John was everybody's personal handyman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Rebecca Richard in 2015; and his sister: Minnie Biebel.
John's survivors include his wife Shirley, of the home; Sons; Greg (Darlene) Smith of Grain Valley, MO. and Matthew (Nikki) Smith of Greenville WI; Daughter: Brandy O'Connor (Eric) of Buckner, MO: Brother: William Smith of Oregon City, OR; sister: Lois Crawford of Clinton, MO; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020