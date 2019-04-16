|
John Richard Vermillion, 72, a resident of Oak Grove, MO passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cancer Commons or Sarah Cannon Research Institute.
Memories of John and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019
