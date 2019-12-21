Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for John Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard "Jack" Welch


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
John Richard "Jack" Welch Obituary

John "Jack" Richard Welch, 92, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away at his home Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Jack and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -