John "Jack" Richard Welch, 92, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away at his home Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Jack and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
