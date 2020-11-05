1/
John W. "Jay/JW" James
John W. James, 92, (Jay or JW) of Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.

Survivors: daughter, Barbra "Bobbie" Harris; granddaughter, Heather (Bob) White; great-grandchildren, Nick Reed, Alexis Harris, Shelby White; brother, Ronald (Linda) James.

Graveside Service and Burial with Military Rites will be at 3 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Camack Cemetery, Albany. Family receiving friends one hour prior on Friday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Family requests masks be worn.

Memorial Contributions: American Cancer Society in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 PM
Roberson-Polley Chapel - Albany
NOV
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Camack Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roberson-Polley Chapel - Albany
403 N. Hundley
Albany, MO 64402
660-726-3400
