John W. James, 92, (Jay or JW) of Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Barbra "Bobbie" Harris; granddaughter, Heather (Bob) White; great-grandchildren, Nick Reed, Alexis Harris, Shelby White; brother, Ronald (Linda) James.
Graveside Service and Burial with Military Rites will be at 3 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Camack Cemetery, Albany. Family receiving friends one hour prior on Friday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Family requests masks be worn.
Memorial Contributions: American Cancer Society
in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
