John W. Mason, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, Kansas City, MO; service at 1 p.m., with burial at Mound Grove Cemetery.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lena Mason; his wife of 50 years, Donna Mason; granddaughter, Katherine, and sisters, Jane and Arlene.
He is survived by his children: Jeff; John C. Mason II (Patra); and Susan, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 1, 2019