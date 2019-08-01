Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charter Funerals on Blue Ridge Cutoff
5000 Blue Ridge Cut Off
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 921-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Charter Funerals
5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Charter Funerals
5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Mason

Send Flowers
John W. Mason Obituary

John W. Mason, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, Kansas City, MO; service at 1 p.m., with burial at Mound Grove Cemetery.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lena Mason; his wife of 50 years, Donna Mason; granddaughter, Katherine, and sisters, Jane and Arlene.

He is survived by his children: Jeff; John C. Mason II (Patra); and Susan, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.charterfunerals.com

Arrangements by Charter Funerals 816-921-5555
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.