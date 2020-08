John Wayne Johnston, 76, Osborn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.He was born October 8, 1943 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Cecil and Hazel (Robinson) Johnston. John was a member of RLDS Church. He enjoyed music, family, traveling, food and the Kansas City Chiefs.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include son, Ian Johnston (Risa); and 5 grandchildren.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran School, St. Joseph, Missouri in memory of John Wayne Johnston.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.