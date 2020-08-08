1/1
John Wayne Johnston
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wayne Johnston, 76, Osborn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born October 8, 1943 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Cecil and Hazel (Robinson) Johnston. John was a member of RLDS Church. He enjoyed music, family, traveling, food and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son, Ian Johnston (Risa); and 5 grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran School, St. Joseph, Missouri in memory of John Wayne Johnston.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved