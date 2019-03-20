|
John William Mallinson III passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Independence, MO.
He was born in Independence on October 13, 1954 to John W. Mallinson Jr. and Sarah Jane (Short) Mallinson. He grew up on the family farm in Sugar Creek, Missouri where he lived most of his life. He was on the wrestling team at Van Horn High School and frequently won matches because of his long arms. John was an outdoorsman and liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed maintaining his Ford 5000 tractor. He maintained a lifelong interest in farming, earning a degree in Agricultural Mechanics at Central Missouri State University in 1977. He married Diane Elizabeth VanArtsdalen in June of 1977.
Survivors include his children Sarah Elizabeth (Mallinson) and Chris Cox, William Andrew Mallinson and friend Bailey Kurth, and John W. Mallinson IV and wife Lindsey (Phillips). Other survivors include siblings Donald H. and Melissa Mallinson, S. Anne Mallinson, Laura K. (Mallinson) and Buck Buchanan, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation with private family services is being held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Action, 4010 S. Lynn Ct. Dr. Independence, MO 64055.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019