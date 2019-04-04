The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Johnathon Eugene Rains


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Johnathon Eugene Rains Obituary
John Rains, 25, of Independence, MO passed away suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO, 64055. A service will be held on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the chapel.

John was born on February 18, 1994 in Blue Springs, MO to Michael and Tonya (Wiley) Rains. He attended Truman High School then went on to work for the family company, Action Alarm Inc., in Independence. He liked anything on wheels and couldn't help himself from upgrading his cars. From stereos, to painting them, and changing the exhaust – if it had wheels or a motor, he had to get his hands on it. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and shooting guns. John loved his family. He had hoped to one day take over the family business. Most of all he loved his daughter and his niece.

He will always be remembered by his daughter Lillian Lee Rains of Independence, MO; his parents Mike and Tonya Rains of Independence, MO; sister Jessica Kelly and husband Kevin of Independence, MO; niece Sophie Diane Due of Independence, MO; grandparents Danny Rains and wife Sharon of Independence, MO, Candace Smith and husband Paul of Green Valley, Arizona, and William Smith of Independence, MO; best friend Tyler Richardson; Kortni Milton, and Angel Williams; his dog Jack; plus several other extended family members and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
