Johnna Leigh Savage, age 42, was born August 15, 1977 in Independence, Missouri and passed away August 16, 2019, Pattonsburg, Missouri
On May 5, 2007, Johnna and Daniel Savage were united in marriage in Independence, Missouri. Johnna fiercely loved her family. She was a loving mother, wife, and daughter. Johnna put her friends and family above herself. She enjoyed camping, fishing and being outside with her family.
She is preceded in death by her Maternal Grandmother, Billie James; Father-in-law, Edward Savage; and aunt, Debbie Scovill.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel; children, Alexis Harris, Maria Savage and Vincent Savage; mother, Bobbie Harris; Sister, Heather White (Bob); Maternal Grandfather, Jay James; Mother-in-law, Shirley Savage; and father, Harry Harris.
Funeral Services will be at Noon, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Roberson-Polley Chapel of Albany with burial following at Best Chapel Cemetery, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral at the funeral home.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019