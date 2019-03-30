|
|
Jolene Everly, 90, of Independence, MO passed away March 24, 2019.
She was born March 11, 1929 in Kansas City, MO. Jo graduated from Northeast High School. She worked for Long Bell. Jo loved traveling with her husband Jim, and the two of them also enjoyed visiting with friends at McDonalds.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jim Everly; sister, Dorothy Vaughn; and brother, Bill Cross.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Cross; niece, Kim Mullnix (David); great-nephews, Steven and Chris Mullnix; nephew, John Everly (Marla) of Panama; and her loyal friend of nearly 50 years, Joyce Neff.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019