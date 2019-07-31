|
Jon C. Bennett, 52, Holden, MO passed away July 24, 2019.
Private services will be held at a later date; cremation. The family requests contributions to the Kansas City Suicide Prevention and Awareness Program, 4700 Belleview Avenue Ste L-12, Kansas City, MO 64112 or the , 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.
Jon was born August 15, 1966 in Portland, IN. His family moved to the Independence area and he graduated from Grain Valley High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a maintenance engineer for the Flint Hills Holdings Company. During his career he earned many awards including Engineer of the Year while at Colllier's Property Management Company. He was a collector of knives and guns who loved nature, animals and camping. He really enjoyed the 4th of July and Halloween. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Jon was preceded in death by his son Tanner James Bennett and mother Connie Leven.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl Bennett, of the home; daughter Lu Sanders and husband Trevor, Adrian, MO: his parents James Bennett and wife "Mom" Carolyn, Hartford City, IN; Don Leven and wife Kathy; sister Tonia Bomar and husband Rob, all of Lake Lotawana, MO; sisters Samantha Stobart and husband Kirk, Independence, MO; Misty Cox and husband Aaron, Lee's Summit, MO; Michelle Ridgway, Hartford City, IN; LaDonna Lemon-Gibson, Blue Springs, MO; brothers Greg Davis and wife Winnie, Dallas, TX; Donnie Leven, Kansas City, MO; Kyle Bennett and wife Breanne, Kokomo, IN; Jason Gibson and wife Shelly, Louisburg, KS; mother-in-law Eileen Stacy, Independence, MO; his beloved granddaughter Ariah "Defee" Bennett and many other family members.
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019