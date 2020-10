Jon Robert Geier, 55, of Independence, MO passed away October 10, 2020.A visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a Happy, happy, happy eternal birthday to follow at 2 p.m. Both at Yellow Rock Barn, 8307 Westridge Rd.; KCMO 64138.Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900