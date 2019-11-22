|
Jonathan Edward Short, 25, of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Funeral service will be at 2pm Friday, November 22, 2019 also at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Independence, MO.
Jonathan was born on June 12, 1994 to John and Shawndra Short in Liberty, MO. Jonathan loved animals, specifically dachshunds, and his family above all else. He was also generous and giving; even in death, Jonathan lovingly donated his organs and tissue to some very grateful and lucky individuals.
Jonathan is survived by his mother, Shawndra (J. Wilson) Short; father, John (Donna) Short; grandparents, Carolyn and Eddie Malcolm, and Patricia Short; great-grandfather, Jurel McCracken Sr; uncles, Ehren Hart and Ellis Short IV; aunts, Melissa Testrake and Julie Eller; dearest friend, Sherri Cain; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Joan McCracken; and grandfather, Ellis Short III.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jonathan's name be made to Independence Animal Services, 21001 M-78 Highway, Independence, MO 64057, if by check or donation, or online through the Truman Heartland Community Foundation website at http://www.thcf.org/.
