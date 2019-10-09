|
Jonathan "John" Nersi Peery, 46, beloved son of Anita Peery of Independence, MO, was discovered in his London apartment on August 23, 2019.
John was born at KU Med Center on May 5, 1973, the day Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby. He was an Independence native and had been active in many regional theater productions and the Renaissance Festival. He was a 1991 graduate of William Christmas High School. John trained in voice at UMKC Conservatory of Music before getting his degree in Biological Science and Chemistry. He worked for a short period of time for the American Cancer Society before gaining employment for Cerner Corporation in Kansas City. John has worked for Cerner in London for the last three years.
John was preceded in death by his adoring grandmother Leona Peery and grandfather John V. Peery, aunt Darlene Joy Peery, uncle Bill Standiford, and dearly adored friend Rick Bovles.
He is survived by his mother, aunt Sherry Peery of Independence, MO, aunt Sandra Standiford of El Centro, CA, cousins Tracey, Jenifer, and Stephen Schmedli of Independence, MO, Dan Standiford and spouse, Billy Standiford, Debbie Standiford and spouse, Mike Standiford and spouse, and his dear friends Kendra Keller, Shannon McWilliams, Tihleigh Roach, and Matt and Kim Hentges, and his extended family of loving and devoted friends.
John was a believer in the Quaker Society and loved life to the fullest. He was a joyful, bright light to all who knew him and sorely missed and fondly remembered.
The family wishes to thank Emanuel Cleaver and Haydin Brady of his office for their help in bringing John home.
Visitation will be at Noon with the service following at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bell Road Barn Players or Wayside Waifs.
Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019