|
|
When Jordan Phelps passed away, the Lord received a kind hearted soul into Heaven. On January 6, 2020 Jordan Phelps, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away.
Jordan was born March 15, 1991 in Kansas City, MO. His friends described him as generous, fun and giving.
Jordan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth McMillin; great-grandmother, Rosalee Housworth; and grandfather, Jack McMillin.
Jordan is survived by his mother, Sherri Lawson (husband Leroy) of Blue Springs, MO; step-sister, Andi Lawson of Gladstone, MO; step-brother, James Lawson of Kearney, MO; aunt, Janet Kalwei (husband Marc) of Lee's Summit, MO; uncle, Rocky McMillin (wife Annette) of Greenwood, MO; cousins, Justin Kalwei (wife Amanda) of Lee's Summit, MO, Danielle McMillin of Kansas City, MO, Chelsea McMillin of Independence, MO; 3 second cousins, Augustin Kalwei, Amelia Kalwei and Alistair Kalwei of Lee's Summit, MO; his father, Danny Phelps of Independence, MO; half-brother, Jack Phelps (wife Chelsea) of Greenwood, MO; and half-sister, Brandie Phelps of Independence, MO.
Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit MO on Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with Funeral at 11 a.m. Burial at Floral Hills East Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Artists Helping the Homeless.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 9, 2020