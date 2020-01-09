Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Phelps


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jordan Phelps Obituary
When Jordan Phelps passed away, the Lord received a kind hearted soul into Heaven. On January 6, 2020 Jordan Phelps, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away.

Jordan was born March 15, 1991 in Kansas City, MO. His friends described him as generous, fun and giving.

Jordan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth McMillin; great-grandmother, Rosalee Housworth; and grandfather, Jack McMillin.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Sherri Lawson (husband Leroy) of Blue Springs, MO; step-sister, Andi Lawson of Gladstone, MO; step-brother, James Lawson of Kearney, MO; aunt, Janet Kalwei (husband Marc) of Lee's Summit, MO; uncle, Rocky McMillin (wife Annette) of Greenwood, MO; cousins, Justin Kalwei (wife Amanda) of Lee's Summit, MO, Danielle McMillin of Kansas City, MO, Chelsea McMillin of Independence, MO; 3 second cousins, Augustin Kalwei, Amelia Kalwei and Alistair Kalwei of Lee's Summit, MO; his father, Danny Phelps of Independence, MO; half-brother, Jack Phelps (wife Chelsea) of Greenwood, MO; and half-sister, Brandie Phelps of Independence, MO.

Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit MO on Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with Funeral at 11 a.m. Burial at Floral Hills East Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Artists Helping the Homeless.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jordan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -