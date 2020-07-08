Joseph "Joe" Anthony Cretel, 67, of Independence, MO, passed away July 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lone Jack Lake, Conservation area. For directions, use google map. The family will have signs out.



Joe was born October 15, 1952 in Kansas City, MO to Marcel M & Marie J. (Giaramita) Cretel. He married Cynthia Blystone on August 4, 1972. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He umpired and coached baseball for over 30 years with Queen City, and coached baseball & football for 5 years at the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA. He did reenactment with the Three Trails Gang for 10-15 years. He enjoyed playing Santa in the local area's gatherings. Joe loved his grandbabies.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents.



Joe is survived by his wife Cindy Cretel of the home; son: Michael Cretel (Jennifer), daughter: Amy Blankenship (Gregory); grandchildren: Eddie Blankenship, Sami Hieronymus (Kevin), James Blankenship, Victoria Blankenship, Kody Kent, Nicole Kennedy (Austin), Lauren Dillon, Kyle Hunt; great-grandchildren: Beau Blankenship, Kenneth Hieronymus, Aria Kennedy, Asher Kennedy; brothers: Marcel T. Cretel (Nadine), Marceau P. Cretel; several nieces and nephews, and his dog Brutus



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



