|
|
|
Joseph Anthony George Thrasher "Papa Joe", 81, of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, MO
Memories of Joe and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2019
Read More