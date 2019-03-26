|
|
|
Joseph F. Keane 74, of Blue Springs, Mo passed away March 22, 2019.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, the rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28th at Church of the Santa Fe, Buckner, Mo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More