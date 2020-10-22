

Joseph (Nick) Kauzlarich passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



He was born June 20, 1974 to Michael and Constance Kauzlarich in Kansas City Mo. Joseph was a 1992 graduate of Blue Springs High School, he was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union. He was employed with Grainger of Kansas City, MO, since 2008.

Joseph was an avid fisherman, car enthusiast and the family jokester. He was always there to help others and put family first.



Joseph is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Mary Stubbs and paternal grandparents Victor and Josephine Kauzlarich, Uncle Christopher Kauzlarich, and Aunt Constance J Kauzlarich.



He is survived by his parents Michael and Constance Kauzlarich and two sisters, Kristina Teel and husband Terry Teel of Grain Valley MO, Dana Kuehl and husband Tom Kuehl of Storden, MN; Nieces Madison Kuehl and Reagan Teel, and nephews Landon Kuehl and Ian Kuehl.



