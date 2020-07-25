1/1
Joseph Ryan Vinzant
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Ryan Vinzant, 37, of Kansas City, MO passed away July 14, 2020.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Funeral to follow at 3 p.m.

Ryan was born May 10, 1983 in Kansas City, MO to Peter H. Nunn and Hellen Renee Vinzant. He was always working on something and always willing to help anyone. Ryan was outgoing and smart. He was a family man and loved his children.

Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Kathrine Rogers, Arthur Murrell; maternal grandfather: Buck Vinzant; brother: Dakota Nunn; uncle: Clint Vinzant.

Ryan is survived by his significant other: KaSandra Rutledge of Kansas City, MO; son: TJ Vinzant; daughter: Lilly Vinzant; mother: Hellen Renee Jewell of Liberty, MO; father: Peter Nunn of Bonner Springs, KS; 3 brothers: Nick Vinzant, Mackey Jewell, Justice Nunn; 3 sisters: Jacquelyne Johnson, Krystalle Vinzant, Karlee Jewell; maternal grandmother: Carol O'Brien (Michael); maternal grandfather: Ed Vinzant.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Royer's New Salem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral
03:00 PM
New Salem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Salem Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved