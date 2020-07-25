Joseph Ryan Vinzant, 37, of Kansas City, MO passed away July 14, 2020.



Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Funeral to follow at 3 p.m.



Ryan was born May 10, 1983 in Kansas City, MO to Peter H. Nunn and Hellen Renee Vinzant. He was always working on something and always willing to help anyone. Ryan was outgoing and smart. He was a family man and loved his children.



Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Kathrine Rogers, Arthur Murrell; maternal grandfather: Buck Vinzant; brother: Dakota Nunn; uncle: Clint Vinzant.



Ryan is survived by his significant other: KaSandra Rutledge of Kansas City, MO; son: TJ Vinzant; daughter: Lilly Vinzant; mother: Hellen Renee Jewell of Liberty, MO; father: Peter Nunn of Bonner Springs, KS; 3 brothers: Nick Vinzant, Mackey Jewell, Justice Nunn; 3 sisters: Jacquelyne Johnson, Krystalle Vinzant, Karlee Jewell; maternal grandmother: Carol O'Brien (Michael); maternal grandfather: Ed Vinzant.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



