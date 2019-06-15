|
Joseph William Gregory, 38, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
The family will have a gathering to celebrate Joe's life at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hidden Valley Sports Complex, 6500 N.W. Valley View Rd, Blue Springs, MO on field 7.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Joe and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 15, 2019
