Josephine Elaine (McNeely) Heath passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 23, 2020.



Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at New Life Church, 801 SW 1st Street, Oak Grove, MO, 64075. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, MO.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri.



Memories of Josephine and words of comfort for her family may be shared at

