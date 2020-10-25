1/1
Joy Ilene Bogle
1944 - 2020
Joy Ilene Bogle of Lee's Summit, Missouri, left this earthly realm on October 16, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney disease. She was 76 years old. She was born February 7, 1944 in Pontiac Michigan.

Joy lost her battle, but she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to live each day to the fullest. When anyone else would have broken, Joy stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. She was always positive and full of life. Just because she is no longer here, it does not mean she lost her fight. Instead she gained eternal life in the hands of God. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ"

Joy is survived by her children, daughter, Pamela K Schick and husband, Darrel G Schick, her son Donald L Bogle; grandchildren, Abigail P Cook and Taylor G Schick; along with other surviving siblings, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Ms. Bogle will be scheduled at a later date. Entombment will be at Swan Lake Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to KSDS in honor of Ms. Bogle.

Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Memories Funeral Home
30000 East Valor Drive
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 463-4030
