Joy Lanette McGuire, 73, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at her home at 3:33 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020.
Joy will be cremated per her wishes. Her family will receive friends and family from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the chapel. Everyone attending the visitation or memorial service will be required to wear a mask.
