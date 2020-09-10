1/
Joy Lanette (Mitchell) McGuire
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Joy Lanette McGuire, 73, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at her home at 3:33 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020.

Joy will be cremated per her wishes. Her family will receive friends and family from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the chapel. Everyone attending the visitation or memorial service will be required to wear a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel.

Memories of Joy and words of comfort for her family may be shared meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 - 04:30 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
SEP
12
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
