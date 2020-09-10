Or Copy this URL to Share

Joy Lanette McGuire, 73, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at her home at 3:33 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020.



Joy will be cremated per her wishes. Her family will receive friends and family from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the chapel. Everyone attending the visitation or memorial service will be required to wear a mask.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel.



Memories of Joy and words of comfort for her family may be shared

