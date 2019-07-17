The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Joyce Ann (Gumminger) Reaves


1958 - 2019
Joyce Ann (Gumminger) Reaves Obituary
On Friday July 12, 2019 Joyce Ann Reaves, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 60.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carson Speaks Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the chapel. Joyce will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She was born on July 21, 1958 in Kansas City, MO. to James and Carlene Gumminger. She married Kin Randy Reaves on September 23, 1978, and they proceeded to build a life and family together. Joyce enjoyed a number of passions including photography, scrapbooking, traveling, singing, reading, writing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She took college courses in computer coding and internet design, and she wrote a poem titled "Intertwine" that was published in 2000.

Joyce is survived by her husband Randy, her three children Sasha, Aramie and Weston, her 7 grandchildren, and her 2 sisters Linda Fanning and Nancy Thrall.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on July 17, 2019
