Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyce Ann Turner, 89, of Independence, MO, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 14 from 1-2 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m., both at Carson Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence.

Joyce graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1948 and was a former member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Independence.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David L. Turner.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Hollaman, Mark Turner and Matt (Diane) Turner; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 12, 2019
