Joyce Elaine Heath, 86, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Monterey Park in Independence, MO.
Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by Memorial services at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Community of Christ Church on August 3, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Outreach International, 112 W. 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108 or outreach-international.org.
Joyce was born November 4, 1932, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Clarence and Nellie (Reynolds) Smith. She married Elbert C. Heath on September 25, 1954. Joyce earned her Master's Degree and was a Speech Therapist at James Lewis Elementary School in Blue Springs for over 25 years. She was a lifelong member of Community of Christ Church and served as a youth leader and Elder. Joyce owned a sales distributorship with Sunrider International and loved to travel and spend time at her Hawaii home. She and her husband hosted several AFS students in their home.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Christopher Heath and Amanda Claxon.
Her survivors include her husband, Elbert Heath of the home; daughter, Heather Heath-Frank (Mark) of Oak Grove; three sons: Mike Heath (Peggy) of Oak Grove, Douglas Heath (Venita) of Oak Grove, and Jon Heath (Laura) of Lee's Summit, MO; two brothers: David Smith (Carolyn) of Leamington, Alberta, Canada, and Larry Smith (Kay) of Stirling, Ontario, Canada; two sisters: Millie Harkness of Corunna, Ontario, and Mavis McDonald of Petrolia, Ontario; eight grandchildren: Briana Frank, Aaron Frank, Jonathan Heath, Joshua Heath, Nathan Heath, Amber Foree, Jon Tyler Heath, and Gracie Heath; and five great-grandchildren: Hanna, Caitlyn, Christina, Wesley, and Evan.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019