Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Oak Grove Community of Christ Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Grove Community of Christ Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elaine (Smith) Heath


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Elaine (Smith) Heath Obituary
Joyce Elaine Heath, 86, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Monterey Park in Independence, MO.

Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by Memorial services at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Community of Christ Church on August 3, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Outreach International, 112 W. 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108 or outreach-international.org.

Joyce was born November 4, 1932, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Clarence and Nellie (Reynolds) Smith. She married Elbert C. Heath on September 25, 1954. Joyce earned her Master's Degree and was a Speech Therapist at James Lewis Elementary School in Blue Springs for over 25 years. She was a lifelong member of Community of Christ Church and served as a youth leader and Elder. Joyce owned a sales distributorship with Sunrider International and loved to travel and spend time at her Hawaii home. She and her husband hosted several AFS students in their home.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Christopher Heath and Amanda Claxon.

Her survivors include her husband, Elbert Heath of the home; daughter, Heather Heath-Frank (Mark) of Oak Grove; three sons: Mike Heath (Peggy) of Oak Grove, Douglas Heath (Venita) of Oak Grove, and Jon Heath (Laura) of Lee's Summit, MO; two brothers: David Smith (Carolyn) of Leamington, Alberta, Canada, and Larry Smith (Kay) of Stirling, Ontario, Canada; two sisters: Millie Harkness of Corunna, Ontario, and Mavis McDonald of Petrolia, Ontario; eight grandchildren: Briana Frank, Aaron Frank, Jonathan Heath, Joshua Heath, Nathan Heath, Amber Foree, Jon Tyler Heath, and Gracie Heath; and five great-grandchildren: Hanna, Caitlyn, Christina, Wesley, and Evan.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now