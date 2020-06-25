Joyce J. (Newcomb) Willis
Joyce J. Willis, 89, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service on Friday, June 26, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel. Burial at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Willis and her parents Harry and Lena Newcomb.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jack Major. She had a loving extended family in Jeff Major, Matt Major, Lindsey and Ryan Wrobleski and other family members.

Joyce was a devoted member of Rockwood Baptist Church since 1959 where she took great joy in working with the children of the church in the Children's Library, teaching Sunday School and working Vacation Bible School.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
JUN
26
Service
02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Joyce was a kind, dear Christian woman. She always had a smile and a kind word for her family and friends. Joyce certainly left an imprint on
my life.
Lynda Sullivan
Family
June 24, 2020
