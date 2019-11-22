The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Joyce Ruth (Manley) Thompson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joyce Ruth (Manley) Thompson Obituary
Joyce Ruth Thompson, of Oak Grove, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November, 20, 2019.

Joyce was born on March 23, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois. Across the span of her lifetime, she enjoyed road trips and traveling with her friends and family to many places. She was an avid letter writer, writing many letters to friends and family over the years. She painted landscapes and loved fishing, gardening, quilting, crafting, and reading. After ordination as a teacher in the Community of Christ, she put her talents to further use becoming published in The Daily Bread, and helping her church family, neighbors, and friends. She worked as a receptionist at Thompson's Tax Service for over 40 years. Negativity and judgment did not cross her lips. Joyce was always friendly- even to strangers. Her love and compassion for all she met was unmatched.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Manley and Erma Manley, her brothers; Edward Manley of Sedalia, MO, Ted Manley of Twin Falls, ID, George Manley of Oak Grove, MO; her husband of 49 years, Robert E. Thompson Jr., and her daughter, Tina Hamilton.

She is survived by her sons; Tommy Thompson, Gary Thompson, and Jerry Thompson of Oak Grove, Teresa Kasbaum of Branson, MO, her sisters Carol Kirksey and Grace Cowhick of Independence, MO, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and countless cousins and in-laws who loved her dearly.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 25, at the Suburban Chapel, followed by the burial at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019
