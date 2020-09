Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Lee Ann Winfrey, 71, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17th at Versailles Cemetery, Versailles, Missouri.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



